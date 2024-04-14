Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,649.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 64,700 shares of company stock worth $583,997 in the last 90 days. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vacasa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth $91,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. 45,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vacasa will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

