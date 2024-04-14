Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,665 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

