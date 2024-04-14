UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $591.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $576.48.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $439.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

