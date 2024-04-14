United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBIO remained flat at $23.26 during midday trading on Friday. 6,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $24.89.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.