UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,229 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of UMH Properties worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 239 shares of company stock worth $3,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH opened at $15.45 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -546.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.