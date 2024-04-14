Ultra Price Reaches $0.18 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $64.63 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.05 or 0.00754912 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00103736 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013028 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001347 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17010389 USD and is down -8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,663,816.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

