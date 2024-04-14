Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Short Interest Update

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 977,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $43.79. 207,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.03. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

