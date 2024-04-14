UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Buys 85,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.9% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

