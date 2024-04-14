UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,636. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

