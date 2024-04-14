UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,533 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of UFP Industries worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.67. The company had a trading volume of 216,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.