UBS Group Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Gold Fields will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

