Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 233,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 127,806 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 76,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,967. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

