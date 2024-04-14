TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at $861,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 324,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

