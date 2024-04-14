Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trustmark from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMK

Trustmark Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. FMR LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.