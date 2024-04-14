Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $280.00.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $234.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $256.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

