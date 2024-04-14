TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TruBridge in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TBRG opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.63. TruBridge has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TruBridge will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Tobin acquired 10,500 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,347 shares in the company, valued at $276,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn Tobin acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,149.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. bought 60,044 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,036.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,401,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,885,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 364,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,199 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

