Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $2.92. Trinseo shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 538,389 shares.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.14 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -0.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 507,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.