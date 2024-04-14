TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. TD Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TNET stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.05. 136,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.77. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in TriNet Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

