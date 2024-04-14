TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 192,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 164,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.44 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

