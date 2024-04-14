Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Trims Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,137 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Viemed Healthcare worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 107,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $317.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.51. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.