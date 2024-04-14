Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 500 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $97,752,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,249 shares of company stock worth $11,480,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. 1,047,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

