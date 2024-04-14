Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 219,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.15% of SilverCrest Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 722,417 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 418.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of SILV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. 3,190,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,183. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.32. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SILV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SILV shares. Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

