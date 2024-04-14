Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $419,000 Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 501.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2,928.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Encore Wire by 19.2% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.98. 135,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $271.90.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

