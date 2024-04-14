Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

TDG traded down $14.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,220.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,891. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $741.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,246.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,034.60.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,617 shares of company stock worth $60,654,941 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

