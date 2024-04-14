Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,973. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 83.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

