Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires New Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

LSPD stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 609,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,976. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.31 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

