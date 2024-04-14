Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,952,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.96. 996,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

