Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $296.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.09. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

