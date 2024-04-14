Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 967,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNXP. Dawson James began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 243,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 2,540,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

