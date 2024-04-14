Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 967,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on TNXP. Dawson James began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 2,540,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.