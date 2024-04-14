Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 433.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 419,158 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 290,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.90. 9,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

