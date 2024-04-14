Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tilray alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TLRY

Tilray Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Trading of Tilray

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tilray by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Tilray by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.