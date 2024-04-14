Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tigo Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. 51,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,565. Tigo Energy has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

See Also

