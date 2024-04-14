The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $20,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,629,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.10. 1,100,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,048. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average of $195.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.