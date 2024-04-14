The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,232 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $34,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.10. 1,100,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.