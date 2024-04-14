The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $320.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $318.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.