The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HYB opened at $7.13 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

