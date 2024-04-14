The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:HYB opened at $7.13 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
