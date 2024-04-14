The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,715 shares of company stock valued at $22,789,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 58,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

