The Graph Price Tops $0.24 (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. The Graph has a market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $245.73 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,796,337,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,457,122,373 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

