The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $74.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.86.

Get Bruker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

Bruker Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.