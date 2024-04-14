The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $34.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.64.
CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory
Cheesecake Factory Price Performance
Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cheesecake Factory
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.