TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the March 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.29. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

