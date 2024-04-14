TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the March 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.29. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $21.25.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
