Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.8 %

TXN opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.54.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

