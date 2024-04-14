Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Tesco Stock Performance
Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 282.90 ($3.58) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 244.20 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.10 ($3.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. The company has a market cap of £19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,414.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52.
Tesco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,500.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
