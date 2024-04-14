TD Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 100.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 139.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 126,026 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

