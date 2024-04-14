TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2024

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 47.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,914,000 after buying an additional 129,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.