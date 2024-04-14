TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.36.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $1,761,977.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 406,860 shares in the company, valued at $30,738,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 47.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,914,000 after buying an additional 129,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

