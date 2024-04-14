TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$55.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.35.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,104.00. In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. Insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at C$49.73 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1224165 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.64%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

