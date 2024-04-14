Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,174,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,535,000 after purchasing an additional 124,777 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 2,826,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

