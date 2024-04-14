Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.84. 535,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.