Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 96,205 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,642,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NSSC. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644 over the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,519. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

