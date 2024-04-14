Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Glaukos accounts for 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 309.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $137,940.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,354 shares of company stock worth $23,395,459. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.23. 353,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,904. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

